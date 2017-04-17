All adult members of the Loveland School District are encouraged to attend the Tuesday, April 25 event

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland City School District in partnership with the Loveland Drug Task Force invites parents, teachers, coaches and staff to attend Parents Who Host Lose The Most – a special adult-only educational program to inform communities about the health and safety risks of serving alcohol at teen parties. The event takes place 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM Tuesday, April 25, in the Loveland High School (LHS) Auditorium.

Presenters will discuss the true impact of underage drinking, social media management, and appropriate ways to communicate with students even at an early age. Law enforcement professionals and legal experts will provide an educational component on how the law applies to underage drinking situations. Food and refreshments will be served. Participants will also receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win After Prom tickets to Scene 75 (value $25 each).

Background:

During the 2014-15 school year, the Loveland City School District formed a task force in partnership with the Loveland community that would ultimately culminate into the Loveland Drug Task Force. The Parents Who Host Lose The Most presentation is part of a $14,000 grant the Loveland Drug Task Force was awarded to implement drug and alcohol prevention programs for students for the 2016-17 school year. This is the second program sponsored by the Loveland Drug Task Force. In the fall of 2016, the Loveland Drug Task Force presented Right Under Your Nose.

Take Home Tano is about fresh, wholesome food for the frenzied family Our goal is to meet the needs of busy families.

Like this: Like Loading...