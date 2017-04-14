One of 25 in nation recognized by the Federal Bar Association

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland City School District congratulates Loveland High School (LHS) Teacher David Volkman for being one out of 25 teachers nationally to receive the Federal Bar Association Excellence in Civics Education Award for 2017. The award recognizes educators throughout the nation who contribute the most to civics education and go above and beyond in teaching civics, government or social studies. Nominees are submitted by students, teachers, and colleagues.

“I’m humbled by the award,” said Volkman. “Teachers do amazing things every day to open our students’ minds to the possibilities and responsibilities of life, and seeing thought and growth in the classroom is what we all look to as our most important reward. But it’s also rewarding to receive recognition of those efforts in the form of an award like the FBA’s Excellence in Civics Education Award.”

“We’ve always known we have the best of the best with Mr. Volkman, and this award is much deserved official recognition of how he goes above and beyond for our Tiger students,” said LHS Principal Peggy Johnson. “We are beaming with Tiger Pride.”

