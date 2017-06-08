by Terri Rogers.

For the past 20 years The Loveland Initiative and the Loveland City School District have enjoyed a rewarding partnership. The Tiger Family has supported The Loveland Initiative’s programs through donations of time and resources, which include:

Program promotion through school district communications

A safe learning environment and use of gym

Storage to keep educational materials

Providing transportation for students via Cool School, and Christmas Santa Shop

Use of computer room for students learning Math digits

Exchanging information with principals, secretaries, and teachers regarding student referrals and progress

Working together to enhanced programs for students

Participating at Loveland High School awards night for a scholarship presentation

Collection of 400 NEW toys each year via the Christmas Toy Store program

It has truly been a pleasure working with them supporting students in Loveland. We are looking forward to continuing this relationship for years to come. We express our deepest thanks to the Tiger Family.”

The Loveland Initiative has developed several outstanding programs specifically for students, such as:

Backpack Program – students receive grade appropriate school supplies, a new back pack, and a calculator.

Christmas Toy Store – families purchase holiday presents for children (infants-grade 12) at a considerable discount. The money that is raised finances the Tracy L. Johnson Scholarship.

Cool School Enrichment Program – students in grades 1-6 who are struggling with school work and need remediation in areas of reading, writing, and math. The goal of this program is to help students work toward better grades.

Set for Success Summer Program – students in grades 5-8 grades, aiming to teach responsible habits that will put them on a path to success. This program consists of a weeklong, two-hour class followed by an hour of service work. The overall theme is responsibility.

Tracy Johnson Scholarship Fund – 19 college scholarships have been awarded to Loveland graduates through the years. The Loveland Initiative Tracy Johnson Scholarship is funded by money raised during The Loveland Initiative’s annual Christmas Toy Store event. The Scholarship places emphasis on financial need, community service, and academic achievement. The Loveland Initiative awards a $1500.00 scholarship to a graduating senior each year.

To keep these school-based programs going we need continued support from our Tiger Family. Volunteering your time to help students complete homework assignments, donating items likeschool supplies, educational materials,toys; continuing to provide a safe learning environment, providing transportation, and making monetary donations towards programs developed by Loveland Initiative are all forms of support we welcome.

Those interested in helping support the mission are encouraged to visit The Loveland Initiative’s new and improved website: lovelandinitiative.org.

We have created a more navigable website with additional resources, better tools, and a new visual design to support our donors, partners, and clients, as well as to present more accurate, up to date information about The Loveland Initiative and its programs.

You can also sign up to join The Loveland Initiative’s email list to stay informed about upcoming programs, organization news, and how the organization is bridging the gap for underserved families and children in the Loveland community.

For information, please contact Executive Director Terri Rogers at 513-739-2354 or trogers7@fuse.net for ways to support the organization. The Loveland Initiative is a registered 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, has served the Loveland community since 1996.

