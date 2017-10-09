Loveland Madeira Road to close Monday at 8 AM

Loveland, Ohio – Construction has begun on the Loveland Madeira Road Storm Drainage project. The project includes a five day road closure of Loveland Madeira Road, scheduled to begin at 8 AM on Monday, October 9.

The closure will be in the 1400 block of Loveland Madeira Road. A detour plan has been established, routing traffic along West Loveland Avenue and South Lebanon Road to avoid the closure.

Access will be maintained from West Loveland Avenue to all businesses on Loveland Madeira Road up to and including Kroger, New Hope Baptist Church, and Highridge Drive.

Access will be maintained from I-275 to all businesses up to Johnny’s Car Wash on Loveland Madeira Road. Access will be maintained to Pet Nation Lodge and ABRA Auto Body, although the approach direction available will vary during the closure.

