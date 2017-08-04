Loveland Magazine will broadcast this event “Live” on Facebook today at 2 PM from the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
“One week after petitions for the recall of Loveland Mayor Mark Fitzgerald were rejected due to issues with the wording on the petition, Loveland Community Heartbeat PAC (LCHPAC) will be back at the Hamilton County Board of Elections to once again submit recall petitions. This round of petitions includes approximately 1,800 signatures of Loveland residents collected in just one week.”