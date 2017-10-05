Loveland school resource officers are now approved to carry firearms

“Loveland City School District Board of Education adopts new policy to further strengthen school security.”

Loveland, Ohio – A Press Release from the Loveland City School District:

Recognizing that ensuring the safety of staff and students is of the utmost importance, and recognizing that school safety can be enhanced through the use of school resource officers (SROs) who can carry weapons while on duty at school – at the September 18, 2017, Loveland Board of Education Business Meeting – in a unanimous vote – Board Members approved a resolution establishing a new policy for SROs. The policy authorizes the Board to grant permission to individuals serving the district in the SRO position to carry firearms on school premises.

“This issue came about due to the retirement of Fred Barnes from the Loveland Police Department. When Officer Barnes worked officially with Loveland Police, he was armed – even as he served our district as a school resource officer. Due to his retirement serving in that capacity and rehire by the district – we knew we needed to address this. The district worked closely with the Loveland Police Department in the development of this plan that will both address this current situation and continue to enhance the security we provide to our students and staff,” said Loveland Interim Superintendent Dr. Amy Crouse. “I thank our Board of Education for taking action to allow our school resource officers to be fully equipped to respond to any crisis situation.”

Specifically, the Board can now authorize any employee or independent contractor serving in the position of School Resource Officer to possess a firearm on property of the Board provided that the individual has satisfactorily completed an approved basic peace officer training program, unless the person has completed twenty years of active duty as a peace officer, and that the individual completes an annual firearms requalification program approved by the executive director of the Ohio peace officer training commission.

Individuals authorized by the Board to carry firearms must attend and complete any necessary training required by law and any additional training which may be required by the Board before such individuals may carry a firearm on school premises. Certification of completion must be provided to the Board.

Any person not specifically granted permission by the Board is strictly prohibited from carrying firearms or other deadly weapons on school property except in accordance with Ohio law.

