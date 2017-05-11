LHS Teacher and Show Choirs Director Shawn Miller (above) awarded Outstanding Director

The Loveland High School Show Choirs were recognized for their outstanding performances at the national competition at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Revolution performed in front of a crowd 3000+ strong, on the Grand Ole Opry stage. In addition to the awards earned by students, teacher and Show Choirs Director Shawn Miller was awarded Outstanding Director. Miller’s award was based on letters sent by Loveland students and the “vibrant, award-winning program” he established at the Loveland City School District.

“We are so proud of all of our student-performers and want to especially thank Mr. Miller who has led this program to the nationally renowned status it has achieved,” said LHS Principal Peggy Johnson. “The Outstanding Director award was much deserved – we know we have the best in the nation.”

Student awards included:

(Female competition)

Allure, 2nd Runner Up

Best Band

Best Crew

(Male & Female Competition)

By Request, 3rd Runner Up

Best Band (preliminaries and finals)

Best Crew (preliminaries)

Outstanding Female Performer – Daniela Moncada (preliminaries)

Outstanding Female Soloist – Margaret Eilert (finals)

