Last fall, he shaved his head to portray Uncle Fester

Loveland, Ohio – Max Shilling, a Loveland High School 2017 graduate, is the recipient of the $1,000 Loveland Stage Company Creative Arts Scholarship.

Shilling plans to attend Kent State University to study theater management and production. He has been active in the Loveland Stage Company and the Loveland High School drama program.

Shilling had his first stage experience in Loveland Stage Company’s summer theater production of Carnival in 2012. Since then he has appeared in every LSC summer theater workshop and worked backstage for many of the other shows during the school year. This summer he will be portraying Charles (Charlemagne) in LSC’s summer workshop production of Pippin.

At Loveland High School, he has been in main stage productions as well as those put on by the local Thespian Society. He most recently appeared, very briefly before being shot dead, as Rudi Scherz in A Murder is Announced. Last fall, he shaved his head to portray Uncle Fester in LHS’ The Addams Family, earning the Director’s Award for the most dedicated cast member.

Shilling was a member of the high school Cappies critic team and was one of the students chosen to emcee the Cappies Gala at the Aronoff, celebrating high school theater in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Shilling’s own words sum up the reason he was chosen to receive this scholarship:

“Theater has helped me grow so much and I have made so many friends through it. I want to share this experience with more people. I would love to someday open my own theater for adolescents, where children can learn to love theater as much as I have.”

