Loveland, Ohio – This memorandum is the Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) update to City Council regarding their recommendations and options for build a new City Hall. This recommendation is set to be presented to City Council at their regular 7 PM meeting on May, 9. City Council is expected to vote on setting a date and time for public hearings on the recommendation.

For Background: [Exclusive Video] How new City Hall project will be rolled out to the public

