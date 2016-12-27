The Cold Hard Facts

Dear Loveland Magazine Readers,

We are now almost 3.5 years post Ethan’s injury. We are enormously grateful for all of the love and support we receive from our family, our community and Team Ethan. We wish we could give each one of you a personal THANK YOU for all that you have done.

For the past 3.5 years, Ethan’s cost of care has exceeded $1,000,000 per year.

As we approach the 4t​h​ Annual Eighth Night for Ethan, we wanted to summarize why we keep pursuing these fundraising events – not by choice but by necessity.

Ethan is covered by three different health insurance policies (private insurance, Medicaid and a program for children in the state of Ohio). These three health insurance policies cover about 90% of Ethan’s care, the other 10% is paid by funds we raise through HelpHOPELive or from out-of-pocket payments.

For the past 3.5 years, Ethan’s cost of care has exceeded $1,000,000 per year. This is not a typo – more than one million dollars per year. We are very thankful to the amazing medical team that cares for Ethan – they do

The fundraisers that are done on behalf of Ethan directly impact Ethan’s care. They give him access to therapies and care that are necessary.

an amazing job. Over $100,000 per year of out-of-pocket expenses are needed to care for Ethan. This is where HelpHOPELive and Team Ethan make a huge impact. The fundraisers that are done on behalf of Ethan directly impact Ethan’s care. They give him access to therapies and care that are necessary.

All contributions to HelpHOPELive in honor of Ethan are ​tax deductible​. Consider becoming a Team Ethan All-Star by signing up for reocurring contributions to Ethan’s campaign. No amount is too small.

Did you know…

● $1,050 ($88 per month) = 30 hours of nursing care for 1 weekend of rest away from home.

● $400 ($33 per month) = 2 therapy sessions per year. If you can afford $50 or $100 per month, it will make a lasting impact.

● $275 ($23 per month) = 8 hours of nursing care per year.

● $216 ($18 per month (Chai)) = A tremendous help.

Anyone who signs up for automatic monthly contributions will receive a car magnet to display your Team Ethan pride around town!

We enjoy hearing from you at ​www.facebook.com/jointeamethan​ and ​www.jointeamethan.org​. Please stay engaged with Team Ethan.

With strength and love – Happy Holidays,

Alexia and Scott Kadish

Loveland, Ohio