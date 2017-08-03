PAWS TO PLAN SEMINAR: Providing Care & Hope for Companion Pets Left Behind

Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM



Dear Animal lover and UPF Supporter,

United Pet Fund hopes that this seminar will bring up a subject that many people ignore till it is too late: What happens to pets when their human companions can no longer care for them? It would be wonderful if family jump in to solve this problem, but many times this does not happen. The result is that animal shelters and rescues get overwhelmed with these ‘left-behind’ pets, or even worse….they get put to sleep. We hope you can attend this important seminar led by Amy Shever of 2nd Chance for Pets. If you can’t due to a busy summer schedule, please pass this email on to others who you feel may benefit from it. The more people who learn about this subject and take it to heart, the more likely animal shelters and rescues will overcome their hesitation to adopt out animals to senior citizens.

If you have any questions about the seminar, feel free to email us at unitedpetfund@fuse.net, or call and leave a message at the UPF answering machine at 5613-520-7571. You may also visit the UPF Webpage at www.unitedpetfund.org to download the registration form.

Thank you for your interest in this vital subject!

Sincerely,

Zeke Zekoff DVM

United Pet Fund

unitedpetfund@fuse.net

