Dear Loveland Magazine Readers,

The Loveland Farmers’ Market will open as scheduled on Tuesday, May 2nd! Everyone, from our market-goers to our vendors to the 8 volunteers who are organizing and operating the market this year are excited about “Opening Day.” The market will be open every Tuesday afternoon from May through October running from 3 until 7 PM in the same location as last year – the municipal parking lot next to Loveland Canoe & Kayak.

While the LFM organizers are deeply disappointed in the actions of Council majority in pushing through the last minute amendments to the Transient Vendor ordinance, we are committed to continuing the mission of the market:

To bring local farmers, bakers and artisans to Loveland and provide locally-produced, sustainable goods for sale to our community. LFM’s goal is to create a vibrant gathering place where individuals can interact with farmers and producers while learning about sustainable living and enjoying educational and entertainment activities.

With that, we invite everyone to come out on Tuesday afternoon, May 2nd, to downtown Loveland to welcome back our wonderful vendors and to enjoy the fun, festive atmosphere of the Loveland Farmers’ Market.

Thanks,

Peggy Goodwin

