On June 3, the 2017 Loveland High School class celebrated their commencement at Xavier University’s Cintas Center. Many of the 373 students who graduated have achieved impressive feats through their high school career, and will now enter into a new stage of life. This ceremony symbolized that step. 160 received honor diplomas.

The Loveland Senior Ensemble performs Jacalyn Parsley sings Erica Perl sings with choir. Perl was a writer and editor for the school newspaper, The Roar, an active member of the yearbook committee and Show Choir. Perl will be attending the University of Cincinnati to pursue marketing.

Brady Funke plays guitar to the John Mayer song “Stop This Train” Jane Pearson, Abby Hickey and Jacalyn Parsley singing “Stop this Train”. August Lamson, Jane Pearson, Abby Hickey, Jacalyn Parsley, Drew Docherty, Brady Dotson and Brady Funke perform. Brady Funke and Brady Dotson celebrate after finishing their performance.

Niki Fiorenza watches classmates perform. Fiorenza has been active in Showband and was an editor and writer for the school newspaper. Fiorenza will be attending Ohio University for media. Senior, Wyatt French, performs with the Loveland Band.

Jon Parker graduates. Parker was the photo editor for the school newspaper and has been artistically involved in the Loveland community. Parker helped found the Loveland Film Club and has starred in two short films written and directed by his classmates. He plans to attend Ohio University to study media. Jacob Payzant hugs a teacher. Payzant has been musically active. Payzant will be attending the University of Cincinnati. Cole Behrens graduates. Behrens was an editor for the school newspaper and was politically active. Behrens was the founder of Coffee Club and will be attending Ohio Univerity to study journalism. Hunter MacAfee graduates. MacAfee has been involved in the Cincinnati scottish community and is a bagpipe player. MacAfee will be attending Ohio University. Maya Earl graduates. Earl was voted most artistic by her peers and awarded a $1000 scholarship by the Loveland Arts Council. Earl will be attending the DAAP program at the University of Cincinnati.

Drew Docherty leaves the Cintas Center. Docherty will be attending Indiana University. Jack Sexton leaves the stadium. Sexton will be attending Ohio University. Riley Becker walks down the hallway out of the Cintas center. Jacob Clements walks down the hall to leave graduation. Clements was a baseball, lacrosse and football player. Teachers and faculty, surrounded by confetti, watch student leave.

Graduation was, in most ways, just a symbolic step towards the future of these hundreds of students. But it was an important step, and a time to reflect on the numerous successes of the class of 2017. The talent, dedication and passion demonstrated by students of the class have been clearly demonstrated through the list of accomplishments that go along with every graduate. Through academics, arts, athletics and community involvement, individuals of the Loveland class of 2017 have made an effort to strengthen Loveland and build a culture. As these impressive many continue on their trend of high aspirations, there is no doubt that they can positively impact their community and the world as a whole.

