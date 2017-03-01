March… in like a lion?
Loveland, Ohio – Early morning thunderstorms did little noticeable wind damage, but, caused minor flooding along Keelhoffer’s Run Creek on Ohio Avenue, O’Bannon Creek as it entered Historic Loveland, and the Little Miami River.
East Kemper Road, Cones Road, and Karl Brown Way were closed to traffic.
Puddles of thumb-nail size hail could still be seen five hours later, despite temperatures that climbed near 60 degrees.
Photos by David Miller/Loveland Magazine © 2017
Karl Brown Way near the R.R. underpass.
Home on Ohio Avenue along Keelhoffer’s Run Creek in the West Loveland Historic District
The Shieldmeyer property on Riverside Avenue
The R.R. bridge over the Little Miami River at Karl Brown Way
The amphitheater in Nisbet Park in Historic Downtown
East Kemper Road heading out of Loveland along the Little Miami River
Home on Ohio Avenue in the West Loveland Historic District
Items being removed to higher ground at Loveland Canoe and Kayak
The salt storage building on E. Loveland Avenue
Cones road looking north just past Nesbit Park in Historic Loveland
The bridge over O’cannon Creek just as you head north on the Loveland Bike Trail after leaving Nisbet Park
Loveland Canoe and Kayak
Linda Cox Parking Pavilion on Broadway in Historic Downtown
Loveland Canoe and Kayak
The R.R. bridge over the Little Miami River at Karl Brown Way
Home on Ohio Avenue along Keelhoffer’s Run Creek in the West Loveland Historic District
Some very nice shots, David. Not sure too many others locally captured what you got in downtown Loveland. Looks like the flooding was far more impactful for those nearest the river than most knew.