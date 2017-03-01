March… in like a lion?

Loveland, Ohio – Early morning thunderstorms did little noticeable wind damage, but, caused minor flooding along Keelhoffer’s Run Creek on Ohio Avenue, O’Bannon Creek as it entered Historic Loveland, and the Little Miami River.

East Kemper Road, Cones Road, and Karl Brown Way were closed to traffic.

Puddles of thumb-nail size hail could still be seen five hours later, despite temperatures that climbed near 60 degrees.

Photos by David Miller/Loveland Magazine © 2017

Karl Brown Way near the R.R. underpass. Puddles of thumb-nail size hail could still be seen five hours later, despite temperatures that climbed near 60 degrees. Home on Ohio Avenue along Keelhoffer's Run Creek in the West Loveland Historic District The Shieldmeyer property on Riverside Avenue The R.R. bridge over the Little Miami River at Karl Brown Way The amphitheater in Nisbet Park in Historic Downtown East Kemper Road heading out of Loveland along the Little Miami River Items being removed to higher ground at Loveland Canoe and Kayak The salt storage building on E. Loveland Avenue Cones road looking north just past Nesbit Park in Historic Loveland The bridge over O'cannon Creek just as you head north on the Loveland Bike Trail after leaving Nisbet Park Linda Cox Parking Pavilion on Broadway in Historic Downtown

