[POLL] Should Andy Bateman be appointed to City Council?

Have the voters spoken?

The council seat of former mayor Mark Fitzgerald will remain vacant after newly elected members take office on Monday, December 4. They will appoint a new mayor who can then nominate someone for the remaining two-years of Fitzgerald’s term.

Eight people ran for election to the council on November 7 for four open seats and Andy Bateman received the 5th most number of votes. Have the voters spoken? Should Bateman get a seat on City Council?

VIEW ELECTION RESULTS





