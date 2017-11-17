[POLL] Should Andy Bateman be appointed to City Council?

Have the voters spoken?
The council seat of former mayor Mark Fitzgerald will remain vacant after newly elected members take office on Monday, December 4. They will appoint a new mayor who can then nominate someone for the remaining two-years of Fitzgerald’s term.
Eight people ran for election to the council on November 7 for four open seats and Andy Bateman received the 5th most number of votes. Have the voters spoken? Should Bateman get a seat on City Council?
Besides the individuals who did not win a seat on election night, there were other individuals who responded to the open application process when Mark Fitzgerald resigned. Council has an obligation to consider all candidates.
He received less than half the votes of the four elected, that is not an endorsement of Andy. That is an endorsement of letting council decide, which is what the charter stipulates. I can’t believe this poll is even being pushed.
Yes he should. Staying true to the voting process, it makes all the sense in the world.
Honestly I enjoyed the vision that he shared at the meet the candidate night. Perhaps he would make a good addition to our council.