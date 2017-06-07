Loveland, Ohio – Diane Powers and Steven Smith took to the open forum podium at the May 9th Council meeting and both played out how they would like council member to proceed with the possible tearing down of City Hall and replacing it with a four-story commercial building in Historic Downtown. The plan is for City Hall to occupy the second floor, with retail on the bottom and apartments on the top two floors.

Community Improvement Corporation President, Jay Stewart had just completed a presentation with their recommendations. Council members had also just voted down two attempts to hold sessions to receive input on the plan (Council can’t agree on when the public gets the chance to weigh-in on replacing City Hall).

This memorandum is the Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) update to City Council regarding their recommendations and options for build a new City Hall. This recommendation was presented to City Council at their meeting on May, 9. City Council was expected to vote on setting a date and time for public hearings on the recommendation, but could not reach consensus on how the meetings should be conducted, or how many meetings to have.

For Background: [Exclusive Video] How new City Hall project will be rolled out to the public

