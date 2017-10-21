Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Loveland

Loveland, Ohio – You can turn in your unused or expired prescription medication on Saturday, October 28, from 10 AM until to 2 PM at Loveland Elementary School, 600 Lebanon Madeira Road, and Loveland Middle School, 801 S. Lebanon Road, with convenient drive-thru drop-offs.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of the abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

