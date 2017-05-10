Quite Zone also suspended

Loveland, Ohio – Motorists can expect traffic congestion along State Route 48 on Thursday, May 11. Part of State Route 48 will be limited to one lane between 9:30 AM. until 3 PM for the installation of a drainage pipe near the railroad crossing and City Hall.

This construction is to resolve water ponding along the railroad tracks that may cause the “Railroad Quiet Zone” alarms to malfunction.

Due to these drainage improvements, the Quiet Zone in Historic Loveland has been suspended and trains will resume sounding their horns. All of the drainage work is anticipated to be completed on May 24 at which time the Quiet Zone will be re-implemented.

If you have questions, call Loveland City Manager David Kennedy at 513-707-1454.

