“shoot-from-the-hip”

“take-no-prisoners”

“Picking fights”

“target-rich environment”

“Stay on Target”

Donald Trump supporter, Ohio Republican Congressman Steve Chabot, sent out his weekly “Chabot for Congress” newsletter today using language of violence and an image with a large, bright red arrow pointing to Hillary Clinton’s head. Inside the arrow, it says, “Stay on Target”

The blog post is titled, “Is The Trump Campaign Getting Back on Track?”

Cabot’s blog post comes on the heels of Republican candidate for President, Donald Trump urging his Second Amendment supporters to take matters into their own hands if Hillary Clinton is elected and starts appointing the wrong judges to the Supreme Court. Trump said on August 9, “By the way, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

At the time, Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook responded to the Trump remark: “This is simple, what Trump is saying is dangerous. A person seeking to be the President of the United States should not suggest violence in any way.”

– From the Chabot newsletter

Trump also seems to be sticking to a more disciplined format in his speeches, even utilizing the hated teleprompter to accomplish this. His shoot-from-the-hip, take-no-prisoners style, which was so effective in front of a Trump-rally in a stadium, also got him into trouble over and over again. At this point, sticking to a message, and exploiting Hillary Clinton’s weaknesses, is the only way to win this thing. Picking fights with reporters and gold star parents only steps all over his message. He’s running against Hillary, and to some extent Barack Obama, and that’s where his attention needs to stay focused.

And Hillary continues to provide a target-rich environment on which to focus the Trump campaign’s attention.

