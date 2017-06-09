Youth can earn $10/hour

Clermont County Job & Family Services and its partner Easterseals are looking for youth and employers to participate in the 2017 Summer Youth Employment Initiative. In 2016, 127 youth and 48 employers participated in the program in Clermont County.

There is no cost to employers — Easterseals is the employer of record and responsible for payroll and administration.

Youth must be 14-18 years old and meet certain household income requirements. If you are interested in working this summer, and earning $10 an hour, contact JFS Director Judy Eschmann at 513.732.7212 or e-mail her at Judy.Eschmann@jfs.ohio.gov. The application packet is located at OhioMeansJobs-Clermont.

Employers who are interested should contact Sophie Charlton with Easterseals at 513.309.7493 or scharlton@eastersealsgc.org.

