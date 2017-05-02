Sugarcreek Bird Farm Please join us at the farm If you are looking for a safe place to meet and talk with other veterans then we invite you to join us: When: 1st Sunday of every month Where: Sugarcreek Bird Farm Hours: 1-3pm Please contact Lynn Huelsman at Sugarcreek Bird Farm, 937-848-4819 to let us know you will be attending. (This program is intended to benefit veterans with PTSD, however it is open to all active and retired military personnel with or without PTSD) The bond between birds and traumatized veterans proves to be extremely healing. The similarities between birds and veterans suffering from PTSD are quite remarkable. Birds are prey animals and because of this have a heightened state of “alertness” which they share with most military members. Birds have the ability to sense the way we feel; they are very empathetic. Because of this they respond to people suffering from anxiety, loss of trust, along with all the many facets of PTSD in a slow and intentional manner. The birds become “friends”, sometimes the only friend that the veteran can feel completely themselves with. Many birds unfortunately have suffered common fates as well. Birds are difficult pets to keep. They are messy, loud, expensive and sometimes they bite. Because of this many birds find themselves bouncing from home to home never really feeling safe. Some of these birds find their way to Sugarcreek Bird Farm where we try and give them that much needed feeling of security so vital in their lives. We have witnessed many times a bird that will not allow anyone at all to touch it until it meets a veteran suffering from PTSD. It seems that they are kindred spirits and allow each other to just be themselves, neither asking anything from the other. Many times the bond is almost immediate, but sometimes it takes time. If you are looking for a safe place to meet and talk with other veterans then we invite you to join us the first Sunday of every month at Sugarcreek Bird Farm from 1pm -3pm. The meeting will take place in our outdoor aviary at the farm. There will be many different birds that you can choose to interact with. If you do not wish to handle the birds then feel free to observe, talk with other veterans, or just sit back and enjoy the peaceful surroundings of the farm. We encourage you to read the article published in the New York Times Magazine, January 28, 2016, “What Does a Parrot Know About PTSD?”, located at: https://nyti.ms/2jDGxG