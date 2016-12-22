Mitch Robinson led all scores

 

Milford, Ohio, The Tigers traveled to Milford on Tuesday, December 13 and easily handed the Eagles, 49-32. It was 31 – 13 at the half. Loveland’s catching and passing dominated this game plus very hot, early shooting.

Mitch Robinson led all scores with 16, including 4-5 from three-point range. Robinson also pulled down 8 rebounds. Jalen Greiser added 11 points, including three, 3-pointers. Off the bench, Jacob Campbell scored 9, three, 3-pointers.

The win gave the Tigers their 3rd win, and they remained undefeated and on top, in ECC play. (3 – 1, 2 – 0)

Photos © David Miller/Loveland Magazine. (Email to inquirer about purchasing photos)

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
 

49
Loveland
    1 2 3 4 T  
  LVL 15 16 12 6 49  
  MIL 6 7 10 9 32  

32

  
Milford
Loveland
STARTERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
Owen Wilhoite 0-2 0-1 0-1 0 3 3 5 0 0 0 3 0
Tripp Willis 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 4 4 0 0 1 2 3 2
Mitch Suder 4-9 0-1 1-2 4 4 8 0 0 0 2 2 9
Mitch Robinson 5-9 4-5 2-2 0 7 7 0 1 0 1 1 16
Jalen Greiser 3-8 3-8 2-2 0 2 2 3 1 0 0 0 11
BENCH FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
Collin Hedgepeth 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 3 0 0 2 2 0
Matthew Toigo 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drew Kluender 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
Tanner Miller 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CARRIGAN,Parker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alec Soth 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacob Campbell 3-4 3-4 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9
McCLUSKEY,Brady 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
  17-39 10-19 5-8 7 25 32 13 2 1 8 11 49
  43.6% 52.6% 62.5%  
Milford
STARTERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
Jacob Riesenberg 2-6 0-0 1-2 2 3 5 0 0 0 1 1 5
Wes Reid 0-2 0-1 1-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
Caleb Farrell 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Nathan Gallimore 1-5 0-4 0-0 0 3 3 0 1 0 1 0 2
Matt Kirk 1-7 1-4 0-0 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 3
BENCH FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
Kyle Minton 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 2 2 1 1 0 1 3 0
Hunter Pollitt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 0
Blake King 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0
Jake Ayler 3-9 2-5 5-5 0 2 2 1 1 0 1 1 13
Jack Hannah 3-6 2-2 0-0 0 2 2 2 1 0 1 1 8
Brady Sluder 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
  10-42 5-21 7-9 7 17 24 5 5 1 7 13 32
  23.8% 23.8% 77.8%  

 

