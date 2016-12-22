Milford, Ohio, The Tigers traveled to Milford on Tuesday, December 13 and easily handed the Eagles, 49-32. It was 31 – 13 at the half. Loveland’s catching and passing dominated this game plus very hot, early shooting.

Mitch Robinson led all scores with 16, including 4-5 from three-point range. Robinson also pulled down 8 rebounds. Jalen Greiser added 11 points, including three, 3-pointers. Off the bench, Jacob Campbell scored 9, three, 3-pointers.

The win gave the Tigers their 3rd win, and they remained undefeated and on top, in ECC play. (3 – 1, 2 – 0)

See full game stats below.

Photos © David Miller/Loveland Magazine. (Email to inquirer about purchasing photos)

Click photos to see larger.

49 Loveland 1 2 3 4 T LVL 15 16 12 6 49 MIL 6 7 10 9 32 32 Milford