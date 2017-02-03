Superintendent Chad Hilliker gives special accolades to the Loveland Board of Education and three recipients of Tiger awards

Your work makes a difference!

Loveland, Ohio – From the Loveland Board of Education Business Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, to the annual State of Schools presentation Thursday, Jan. 19, that was the message Loveland Superintendent Chad Hilliker delivered to two groups who have made and are continuing to make a difference for Loveland students. During the regularly scheduled Board of Education Business Meeting, Superintendent Hilliker took time to thank Board members as part of Board Appreciation Month.

“It takes a tremendous amount of time, effort and energy for each member of this Board of Education to serve, and I know I speak for both our students and staff members when I say thank you for all you do to help us realize the vision of making Loveland a destination school district,” said Hilliker. “We could not continue to provide our 4,800 students opportunities for academic growth, classroom innovation and care without your support.”

Representatives from the Ohio School Boards Association also attended the January 24 Board Business Meeting to formally recognize Dr. Kathryn Lorenz for her 25 years of service to the students of Loveland as a Board member.

Additionally, Hilliker used the State of Schools event as an opportunity to recognize three members of the Tiger Family for their outstanding contributions to each one of the district’s three big areas of focus for the school year: Growth, Innovation and Care.

“These are outstanding members of our Tiger Family who deserve the honors they received,” said Hilliker. “They each embody what Tiger Pride is about, and the district is fortunate to have them as part of our team.”