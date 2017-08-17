Tim Butler launches Loveland council campaign

EDITOR’S NOTE: Tim Butler is a candidate for Loveland City Council and provided this Candidate Statement to Loveland Magazine.

My name is Tim Butler and I am a candidate for Loveland City Council in this November’s election.

I am the father of five children – Katie, Claire, Annie, Colleen and Jack – and my wife Jackie and I are celebrating 35 years of marriage. I am a life-long Ohioan who grew up in Dayton and have lived in the Pheasant Hills neighborhood since 1989. I currently practice employment and commercial litigation in-house for an Ohio-based company. I previously served on the City of Loveland Law and Ordinance and City Income Tax Committees.

I am a parishioner at St. Margaret of York serving as a lector, former athletic director, coach, and member of various parish committees. I am very proud that my wife and I started the SMAC cross country and track program which has provided a meaningful athletic and life experience for hundreds of young men and women from St. Margaret and St. Columban.

Loveland has much to offer with a vibrant downtown, the geography of the Little Miami River and bike path bisecting our City, involved residents and well-kept neighborhoods, historic architecture, a great public school system, engaged churches of all denominations and a flourishing business community. Unfortunately, in the past year our City Council has not put the best face on our community with insider actions, partisan bickering and penny-ante political hijinks. We are competing with our neighbors in Mason, Blue Ash, Montgomery, Symmes and Miami Townships for residents and new businesses. Our City Council can and must do better.

My pledge as a candidate for Loveland City Council is to enhance community participation in City governance while bringing much-needed transparency and unity to the process; help the City manage its fiscal affairs responsibly; continue the development of downtown and other Loveland neighborhoods while preserving our historic heritage; promote and maintain the Little Miami River and bike path; and enhance the relationship between City Government, the Business community and Loveland Schools. Most important, I pledge to bring reasonable, rational discussion and honest debate to our City Government and provide a full opportunity for community dialog and participation.

This is a crucial time for the City of Loveland which we love and treasure. Our citizens are watching and are engaged. I request your support and invite you to join me and return an open, responsive and positive City Council to the citizens of Loveland, who deserve it.

Thank you for your interest. I will work to earn your support in November.

Tim Butler

