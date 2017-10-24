Trump Administration rescinds special ed guidance

by Michelle Diament | October 20, 2017

The U.S. Department of Education is withdrawing dozens of guidance documents addressing everything from transition to due process as part of a Trump administration effort to do away with unnecessary regulation.

The Education Department said Friday that it has rescinded 72 guidance documents — 63 from the Office of Special Education Programs and nine from the Rehabilitation Services Administration — some of which have been on record for decades.

The move comes as the agency works to follow through on an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February requiring the federal government to “to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens.”

