An Editorial
by David Miller
Editor and Publisher
I have been asked many times over the years, “Who should I vote for?” and, “Why doesn’t Loveland Magazine make endorsements?”
My answer has always been, “Because I don’t believe newspapers should tell people who or what to vote for. If they are to get involved in elections at all it should only be giving voters information so they can make up their own mind.”
I personally no longer vote and haven’t for quite a few years. A few years ago, I took the additional step of not only not going to the polls on election day; I de-registered, lest I awake some morning and feel an incredible urge like I might do this November 8. I wanted no horse in any race that I can jump on at the last moment, pretending that what Loveland Magazine published leading up to an election was completely balanced.
Mike Allen, spent six years at The Washington Post, was Time magazine’s former White House correspondent, and now the Chief White House Correspondent for Politico, he wrote in 2008 “I decided to stop voting when I became the ultimate gatekeeper for what is published in the newspaper. I wanted to keep a completely open mind about everything we covered and not make a decision, even in my own mind or the privacy of the voting booth, about who should be president or mayor, for example.”
Allen continued, “People make all kinds of inaccurate assumptions about the personal views of reporters. I can always say: I don’t vote — and you can look it up.”
However, when It came across my desktop that The Atlantic was making only their third endorsement of a presidential candidate since 1860, I decided to suspend my self–righteousness.
The Atlantic says what I want to say about Donald Trump, but with eloquence that I cannot muster. I admire their eloquence, logic, reasoning and motive.Therefore;
Loveland Magazine endorses The Atlantic’s endorsement
Against Donald Trump
For the third time since The Atlantic’s founding, the editors endorse a candidate for president.
The case for Hillary Clinton.
In part The Atlantic endorsement explains:
“We ‘should act in defense of American democracy and elect his opponent.’
Trump disqualified himself from public service long before he declared his presidential candidacy. In one of the more sordid episodes in modern American politics, Trump made himself the face of the so-called birther movement, which had as its immediate goal the demonization of the country’s first African American president. Trump’s larger goal, it seemed, was to stoke fear among white Americans of dark-skinned foreigners. He succeeded wildly in this; the fear he has aroused has brought him one step away from the presidency.
In its founding statement, The Atlantic promised that it would be “the organ of no party or clique,” and our interest here is not to advance the prospects of the Democratic Party, nor to damage those of the Republican Party. If Hillary Clinton were facing Mitt Romney, or John McCain, or George W. Bush, or, for that matter, any of the leading candidates Trump vanquished in the Republican primaries, we would not have contemplated making this endorsement. We believe in American democracy, in which individuals from various parties of different ideological stripes can advance their ideas and compete for the affection of voters. But Trump is not a man of ideas. He is a demagogue, a xenophobe, a sexist, a know-nothing, and a liar. He is spectacularly unfit for office, and voters—the statesmen and thinkers of the ballot box—should act in defense of American democracy and elect his opponent.”
I encourage readers to read all of The Atlantic endorsement…
Thanks for speaking up, David. That Atlantic piece is very powerful.
I endorse your endorsement of the Atlantic’s endorsement.
I have always been luke warm when it came to another Clinton becoming president.
Sort of like Bush Sr. and Bush Jr. But Trump seems to be off the rails….way off. And with so many
prominent GOP leaders abandoning him, I can see why many folks will be following the Atlantic’s
advice. Thanks for publishing it. It’s refreshing to read a sane analysis of the choice we voters face in
November.
Hillary is a big fat liar. Her lies too numerous to list.
Her husband is a rapist. Women go on national TV and make this claim. Bill Clinton does not deny it.
The Clinton Foundation appears to be a cash fund for the Clintons.
No matter what she does the liberal media is in her pocket.
The debates are a joke. Every moderator hates Trump and loves Clinton and doesn’t mind showing it.
The DNC hated Bernie from the start. Wasserman-Shoultz had to resign because of it.
It is obvious that Clinton feels she stepped aside 8 years ago to give us the Failed Obama regime.
Now she feels she is the anointed one. Nothing will stop her.
My God, what if she wins ? If she wins, watch Chelsea Clinton run for Congress or Senate. Then in 4 or 8 years we can have Chelsea for President. They will be our Royal Family !
It’s time for real change. Not the fake change of the failed Obama regime.
Let someone else try. No more “same old politician” crap.
Trump may be a little abusive. He may be a little rough. He may say some dumb things.
But he ain’t no lifetime, do nothing politician.
That is why most of Loveland backs TRUMP.
Drive around. Look at the yard signs. It’s 10-1 Trump.
I just hope Southern Ohio can get the votes to drown out the lib towns of Columbus and Cleveland.
TRUMP 16 !!!
Good editorial, David.
Clinton will win this one by 85-100 electoral votes.
(BTW, F. Fein, you may not realize this, but yard signs really don’t count in elections.)
“Because I don’t believe newspapers should tell people who or what to vote for. If they are to get involved in elections at all it should only be giving voters information so they can make up their own mind.”
I digress…
HILLARY SHOULD BE IN JAIL.
No way would I vote for her! Hillary
Here’s some stuff the Clintons have hidden for YEARS:
HERE you go……And in case you have forgotten all the other bodies this witch has left in her wake……Just a quick refresher course ‘lest we forget’ what has happened to many “friends” of the Clintons.
1- James McDougal – Clinton’s convicted Whitewater partner died of an apparent heart attack, while in solitary confinement. He was a key witness in Ken Starr’s investigation.
2 – Mary Mahoney – A former White House intern was murdered July 1997 at a Starbucks Coffee Shop in Georgetown.. The murder happened just after she was to go public w:th her story of sexual harassment in the White House.
3 – Vince Foster – Former White House councilor, and colleague of Hillary Clinton at Little Rock’s Rose Law firm. Died of a gunshot wound to the head, ruled a suicide.
4 – Ron Brown – Secretary of Commerce and former DNC Chairman. Reported to have died by impact in a plane crash. A pathologist close to the investigation reported that there was a hole in the top of Brown’s skull resembling a gunshot wound. At the time of his death Brown was being investigated, and spoke publicly of his willingness to cut a deal with prosecutors. The rest of the people on the plane also died. A few days later the air Traffic controller committed suicide.
5 – C. Victor Raiser, II – Raiser, a major player in the Clinton fund raising organization died in a private plane crash in July 1992.
6 – Paul Tulley – Democratic National Committee Political Director found dead in a hotel room in Little Rock , September 1992. Described by Clinton as a “dear friend and trusted advisor”.
7 – Ed Willey – Clinton fundraiser, found dead November 1993 deep in the woods in VA of a gunshot wound to the head. Ruled a suicide. Ed Willey died on the same day his wife Kathleen Willey claimed Bill Clinton groped her in the oval office in the White House. Ed Willey was involved in several Clinton fund raising events.
8 – Jerry Parks – Head of Clinton’s gubernatorial security team in Little Rock .. Gunned down in his car at a deserted intersection outside Little Rock Park’s son said his father was building a dossier on Clinton He allegedly threatened to reveal this information. After he died the files were mysteriously removed from his house.
9 – James Bunch – Died from a gunshot suicide. It was reported that he had a “Black Book” of people which contained names of influential people who visited prostitutes in Texas and Arkansas
10 – James Wilson – Was found dead in May 1993 from an apparent hanging suicide. He was reported to have ties to Whitewater..
11 – Kathy Ferguson – Ex-wife of Arkansas Trooper Danny Ferguson, was found dead in May 1994, in her living room with a gunshot to her head. It was ruled a suicide even though there were several packed suitcases, as if she were going somewhere. Danny Ferguson was a co-defendant along with Bill Clinton in the Paula Jones lawsuit Kathy Ferguson was a possible corroborating witness for Paula Jones.
12 – Bill Shelton – Arkansas State Trooper and fiancée of Kathy Ferguson. Critical of the suicide ruling of his fiancée, he was found dead in June, 1994 of a gunshot wound also ruled a suicide at the grave site of his fiancée.
13 – Gandy Baugh – Attorney for Clinton’s friend Dan Lassater, died by jumping out a window of a tall building January, 1994. His client was a convicted drug distributor.
14 – Florence Martin – Accountant & sub-contractor for the CIA, was related to the Barry Seal, Mena, Arkansas, airport drug smuggling case. He died of three gunshot wounds.
15 – Suzanne Coleman – Reportedly had an affair with Clinton when he was Arkansas Attorney General. Died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, ruled a suicide. Was pregnant at the time of her death.
16 – Paula Grober – Clinton’s speech interpreter for the deaf from 1978 until her death December 9, 1992. She died in a one car accident.
17 – Danny Casolaro – Investigative reporter. Investigating Mena Airport and Arkansas Development Finance Authority. He slit his wrists, apparently, in the middle of his investigation.
18 – Paul Wilcher – Attorney investigating corruption at Mena Airport with Casolaro and the 1980 “October Surprise” was found dead on a toilet June 22, 1993, in his Washington DC apartment. Had delivered a report to Janet Reno 3 weeks before his death.
19 – Jon Parnell Walker – Whitewater investigator for Resolution Trust Corp. Jumped to his death from his Arlington, Virginia apartment balcony August 15, 1993. He was investigating the Morgan Guaranty scandal.
20 – Barbara Wise – Commerce Department staffer. Worked closely with Ron Brown and John Huang. Cause of death unknown. Died November 29, 1996. Her bruised, nude body was found locked in her office at the Department of Commerce.
21 – Charles Meissner – Assistant Secretary of Commerce who gave John Huang special security clearance, died shortly thereafter in a small plane crash.
22 – Dr. Stanley Heard – Chairman of the National Chiropractic Health Care Advisory Committee died with his attorney Steve Dickson in a small plane crash. Dr. Heard, in addition to serving on Clinton‘s advisory council personally treated Clinton’s mother, stepfather and brother.
23 – Barry Seal – Drug running TWA pilot out of Mena Arkansas, death was no accident.
24 – Johnny Lawhorn, Jr. – Mechanic, found a check made out to Bill Clinton in the trunk of a car left at his repair shop. He was found dead after his car had hit a utility pole.
25 – Stanley Huggins – Investigated Madison Guaranty. His death was a purported suicide and his report was never released.
26 – Hershell Friday – Attorney and Clinton fundraiser died March 1, 1994, when his plane exploded.
27 – Kevin Ives & Don Henry – Known as “The boys on the track” case. Reports say the boys may have stumbled upon the Mena Arkansas airport drug operation. A controversial case, the initial report of death said, due to falling asleep on railroad tracks. Later reports claim the 2 boys had been slain before being placed on the tracks. Many linked to the case died before their testimony could come before a Grand Jury.
THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAD INFORMATION ON THE IVES/HENRY CASE:
28 – Keith Coney – Died when his motorcycle slammed into the back of a truck, 7/88.
29 – Keith McMaskle – Died, stabbed 113 times, Nov, 1988
30 – Gregory Collins – Died from a gunshot wound January 1989.
31 – Jeff Rhodes – He was shot, mutilated and found burned in a trash dump in April 1989.
32 – James Milan – Found decapitated. However, the Coroner ruled his death was due to natural causes”.
33 – Jordan Kettleson – Was found shot to death in the front seat of his pickup truck in June 1990.
34 – Richard Winters – A suspect in the Ives/Henry deaths. He was killed in a set-up robbery July 1989.
THE FOLLOWING CLINTON BODYGUARDS ARE DEAD
35 – Major William S. Barkley, Jr.
36 – Captain Scott J . Reynolds
37 – Sgt. Brian Hanley
38 – Sgt. Tim Sabel
39 – Major General William Robertson
40 – Col. William Densberger
41 – Col. Robert Kelly
42 – Spec. Gary Rhodes
43 – Steve Willis
44 – Robert Williams
45 – Conway LeBleu
46 – Todd McKeehan
Quite an impressive list!
The public must become aware of what happens to friends of the Clintons!
HILLARY FOR PRESIDENT?
…SURELY YOU JEST!
BENGHAZI- 4 DEAD, 400 Surface-to-air missiles stolen!
SHE Stated there was no funding for security, YET HER state Department came up MISSING $6,000,000,000;
AND SHE thinks SHE is QUALIFIED to be President??
ON WHAT PLANET? Here report on this still voting for her ???? This dosnt include this missing emails
Seems like others have voiced their opinion quite well.
But the Atlantic endorsement is poorly written. First, the people at the Atlantic believe we live in a Democracy. There are no Rules or law in Democracy. It’s majority rule.
A Republic is what they meant to say. A Republic is, by definition, Rule by Law.
Considering Mrs. Clinton has violated law throughout her life, begiinning with getting kicked off of the Watergate investigation, I could not vote for someone who scoffs at the law. We have had that for decades in the White House anyway – why continue…
On the other hand, I was never a Trump fan. It was not his bull in a china shop demeanor or even his antics being similar to Bill Clinton’s – it was his riding rough-shod over the Constitution as well.
The President’s job is to preserve and defend the Constitution of the United States, both foreign and domestic. The Electorial College’s job is to ensure that such a person is appointed to the office of President, no matter the public vote outcome.
As such, as Americans, we cannot allow either to denegrade the office further than it has been. Instead, I would suggest a revolt against another globalist in the Oval Office and a return to putting an American in there.
That leaves Darrell Castle as the only choice who can fulfill the duty.
As a Loveland resident I never waste my time with this magezines liberal views, I ask other residents do the same and boycott David Miller and his rag. As a “journalist” he should have no view on this subject, as he clearly said in the article then ignored his own good advice. Let the citizens decide for themselves.
Ouch!
I am troubled to find a starting point for my rebuttal, David.
Americans are asked to choose between a life long politician who has no moral compass, who is apparently without character, and possibly a trail of corruption, possibly a trail of murder, and certainly liberal with what I would call the truth; or someone not contaminated by all the says Washington DC, new to politics as we know it, and character stains like so many women and men who might condemn him as a prospective leader of the United States of America.
You ask your readers to choose more of the same leadership we have been exposed to for the past few decades….Bill Clinton, solely responsible for the most significant decline in our moral code, Bushs who let DC get further out of control, and Obama…well, he may be THE insult to the Presidency of the United States.
Donald Trump, with all his flaws, is not contaminated by Washington DC, is not beholden to the ineffective members in the Senate and Congress, and has plans to do something different to get the USA back on the track of pride, power, jobs, safety, and prosperity.
Americans must open their eyes to another opportunity for real change, not 2008 change; change that can come only from outside the contamination of Washington and the lack of leadership we have accepted for so many years.
Hillary Clinton is a despicable human being. That should not be in question. Donald Trump definitively has questionable baggage. The question is where you draw your line on the issues and where you have the best chance for real change in leadership.
I think we have been suckers for too many years.
Cory O’Donnell
Loveland Ohio
Trump is challenging the entire power structure of America’s oligarchy, Hillary being only one of its manifestations. The entrenched power structure is afraid of Trump. This is why the mainstream media works overtime to amplify any minor incident in the last 50 years which is even tangentially related to Trump. In the meantime, Hillary has a litany of crime and corruption which would make Richard Nixon blush, and it’s treated like a couple of unpaid parking tickets. Oh well, at least she’s a social justice warrior.
Thanks to millions of dollars in free support from her supporters in the media, Hillary will probably be our next President, and will also have the dubious distinction of being at the helm as America experiences its next recession and stock market plunge. I wonder if she will blame it on Bush, or on Obama?
In the 1990s, when Bill Clinton was doing his thing, the mantra from the fascist left was: “Ethics don’t matter” and “It’s only sex” – the implication being the economy was good, so don’t sweat the moral stuff. Now… notice how suddenly these same lefties are shocked – SHOCKED (to quote Inspector Renaud to Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca – to see purported immoral comments from Trump (which, BTW, were disgusting).
So why was there ever acceptance of the disgusting leftist press mantra that “ethics don’t matter” and “it’s only sex”? And, why are these same leftists now disregarding their former mantra? It reeks to high heaven of hypocrisy and corruption.
We The People have had enough of the “establishment.” We’re tired of the wars, tired of the failed economy, tired of seeing our country invaded by illegal aliens, tired of seeing our jobs out-sourced overseas, tired of H1-B Visas being given to foreigners to come here to take what few jobs are left.
We’ve had enough of political correctness turning our young men into delicate snowflakes, and telling our young women they need to be manly feminists.
We’ve had enough of failed schools, failed social programs that promote laziness and degeneracy.
We will no longer tolerate being told what is acceptable for us to think or feel or say, and have these little tyrannies forced upon us by holier-than-thou Human Rights Commissions, or activist judges.
Government exists to serve us, we do not exist to serve government.
We want “normal” back. We want peace and prosperity back. We want our freedom back.
I have learned of some very offensive language used within the Clinton campaign, this time towards African Americans:
http://www.eutimes.net/2016/10/hillary-clinton-staffer-black-voters-are-stupid/
“A new email released as part of the Wikileaks Podesta dump features Clinton ally Brent Budowsky accusing Hillary operative David Brock of having a plan that relied upon black voters being “stupid”.
Another disturbing story is that of the background and networks of Huma Abedin, the potential Chief of Staff for President Hillary Clinton:
Things are getting worse. Now news is coming out that the Clintons’ history includes multiple trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex island” that included sexual crimes against minors:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/crime/item/24549-nypd-source-weiner-laptop-has-enough-evidence-to-put-hillary-away-for-life
“Sex crimes with children, child exploitation, money laundering, perjury, and pay to play, reads the partial list of crimes that, claim New York City Police Department sources, could “put Hillary and her crew away for life.”
Shocking evidence of such criminality has been found on ex-congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop computer, claim the sources, which was seized from him by NYC officials investigating his allegedly having sent sexually explicit texts to a 15-year-old girl. Moreover, Hillary Clinton’s “crew” supposedly includes not just close aide and confidante Huma Abedin and her husband, Weiner, but other aides and insiders — and even members of Congress. According to True Pundit:
NYPD sources said these new emails include evidence linking Clinton herself and associates to:
• Money laundering
• Child exploitation
• Sex crimes with minors (children)
• Perjury
• Pay to play through Clinton Foundation
• Obstruction of justice
• Other felony crimes
NYPD detectives and a [sic] NYPD Chief, the department’s highest rank under Commissioner, said openly that if the FBI and Justice Department fail to garner timely indictments against Clinton and co- conspirators, NYPD will go public with the damaging emails now in the hands of FBI Director James Comey and many FBI field offices.
“What’s in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach,” the NYPD Chief said. “There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to Wikileaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that.”
These allegations, if true, could explain why Director Comey reopened the investigation into Clinton’s mishandling of classified information, a move that shook the political world and caused Comey to come under fire. As the NYPD chief put it, the new e-mails contents truly are “alarming.”
True Pundit also says that, according to FBI sources, both Abedin and Weiner are trying to cut immunity deals with federal officials and that, if they didn’t cooperate, they’d face long prison sentences. Abedin’s turning state’s evidence would no doubt be devastating for Clinton, as the two women have for years been joined at the hip. Abedin has at times been like Clinton’s shadow, has been called her “body woman,” and has even been rumored to be Clinton’s lesbian lover. So Abedin likely knows where, as is said, the bodies are buried.
Of particular note, the new e-mails allegedly contain information revealing that Hillary, Bill Clinton, Weiner, and numerous congressmen took trips to convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, where he is said to pimp out underage minors of both sexes to prominent people. The trips were taken aboard Epstein’s Boeing 747, dubbed the “Lolita Express”; the pedophile’s island, in the US Virgin Islands, has been called “Sex Slave Island.”
These revelations would also explain why Clinton used powerful software called BleachBit to scrub damning information from her private server. According to BleachBit’s website, its program gives criminals and others the ability to “shred files to hide their contents and prevent data recovery.”
Yet it can’t scrub bumbling perverts from your personal life, and Weiner’s laptop also contains incriminating e-mails revealing the mishandling of classified information by Abedin and Clinton, say the sources. Both women “sent and received thousands of classified and top secret documents to personal email accounts,” and this information could have been “accessed, printed, discussed, leaked, or distributed by untold numbers … of unknown individuals,” writes True Pundit.
Consequently, according to True Pundit, FBI sources say the new Clinton investigation has been broadened and now includes matters such as how:
• Abedin forwarded classified and top secret State Department emails to Weiner’s email
• Abedin stored emails, containing government secrets, in a special folder shared with Weiner warehousing over 500,000 archived State Department emails.
• Weiner had access to these classified and top secret documents without proper security clearance to view the records
• Abedin also used a personal yahoo address and her Clintonemail.com address to send/receive/store classified and top secret documents
• [a] private consultant managed Weiner’s site for the last six years, including three years when Clinton was secretary of state, and therefore, had full access to all emails as the domain’s listed registrant and administrator via Whois email contacts.
If the new allegations in the True Pundit story are all accurate, they just add more intrigue to a presidential campaign that is truly unprecedented, with a torrent of WikiLeaks and Project Veritas revelations and now Clinton’s Weiner woes. From vote fraud to inciting violence to child sex abuse to pay-for-play to perjury, it’s becoming clear to many that the Democratic Party — and the Clintons in particular — are essentially a criminal syndicate. As former assistant FBI director James Kallstrom said in a Sunday interview, “The Clintons, that’s a crime family, basically. It’s like organized crime. I mean the Clinton Foundation is a cesspool…. God forbid we put someone like that [Clinton] in the White House.” And now we know better why, as I wrote Sunday, this “appears standard FBI sentiment. I personally know of an ex-agent — someone with knowledge of Clinton ‘crime family’ dealings — who I’m told is having trouble sleeping at night due to the prospect of a Clinton presidency.”
All these revelations raise important questions: How could Hillary Clinton and her cohorts have bumbled so badly that they appear a cross between Inspector Clouseau and Boss Tweed?
And if Clinton is so careless with her own personal survival, how can she be trusted with national survival?
Part of the explanation is general incompetence, yet there’s another factor: Both Clintons have engaged in continual criminality over the decades — and have been allowed to skate at every turn. This lack of accountability has led to complacency and ever-increasing brazenness, just as with a child never punished for wrongdoing.
So, finally, perhaps, Clinton corruption has reached critical mass. And with Donald Trump ahead 10 points (according to one respected poll) among the 88 percent of voters who have definitely made up their minds, maybe, come late Tuesday evening, some tossing and turning FBI agents will finally be able to enjoy a good night’s rest.”