Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) released the following statement following the shooting in Alexandria this morning:

“You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did. Capitol police and emergency responders reacted swiftly and courageously – we are grateful for their presence. I urge the nation to keep Rep. Scalise and all injured in their prayers today.”

Read more: A report from CNN about Wenstrup helping his fellow congressman http://cnn.it/2s0JlBD

Like this: Like Loading...