What science says to do if your loved one has an opioid addiction

Although the media tends to present a hopeless picture of opioid addiction, studies suggest that most people eventually recover

When a family member, spouse or other loved one develops an opioid addiction — whether to pain relievers like Vicodin or to heroin — few people know what to do. Faced with someone who appears to be driving heedlessly into the abyss, families often fight, freeze or flee, unable to figure out how to help.

