Loveland High School Gym- Loveland, OH- On the evening of Saturday, January 28, Loveland womens varsity basketball team took on Withrow high school in the Loveland gymnasium. Loveland currently ranks #5 in the ECC ranking with a 5-6 win/loss. Withrow ranks #7 with a 3-8 win/loss. Both schools are members of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference family. Withrow High School was recently the victim of antisemitic, homophobic hateful vandalism. Withrow high school is 97% non-white and has claimed to extend a hand to all students of all creed, color and orientation. Withrow as a district community has come together along with the rest of Cincinnati to condemn the act of hate. Loveland began the game with a gesture of unity. Loveland High School has encouraged students to sign their name on a banner stating “We Stand With Withrow” and “End the Hate”.

Loveland extended their support through a speech written by Junior, Tarah Wagner, to Withrow high school players and fans:

“Martin Luther King had a dream, so why can’t we? Why can’t we dream for a world when the social acts of racism are completely abolished and Americans can live as Americans should; safe and free of judgement.

As some may have seen, another local institution, Withrow High School, was defaced with racial slurs and slander. Tonight, Milford High School and Loveland High School have united to stand for the importance of love and appreciation toward individuals of all skin colors and ethnicity.

We stand together to uphold the many expectations set years ago, by brave and empowered individuals who simply stood for what they believed in. We stand with Withrow and for all individuals who encounter the same battle, and we invite you to stand with us. Thank you.”

Before the game, the two teams– Withrow Tigers and Loveland Tigers— did not begin the game separately. The two teams joined in one circle with hands together to cheer “go Tigers”.

As the game began, Withrow quickly took the lead and held on through the first quarter, with Loveland trailing 7-15. At halftime, Withrow held onto their lead with a score of 21-32.

During the third quarter, Loveland saw a comeback. At the end of the third quarter, Loveland lead by 36 to Withrow’s 34.

Loveland beat Withrow 61-58, after Withrow scored a series of consecutive points near the end of the fourth quarter.

