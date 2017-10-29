Attention Loveland Voters – know your candidates!

by Ron and Fran Patterson,
We urge you to learn the true facts before you choose your Loveland Council Members in the November 7, 2017 election.
As an example, when you go to www.nealouryforloveland.com and review the candidate’s Experience, Mr. Oury’s site is vague about his experience with the Courts and Fortune 500 Companies.
To read all of the facts about Mr. Oury’s experience with the courts, visit the sites below. courtclerk.org clermontclerk.org lovelandmagazine.com
See below Mr, Oury’s response to the August 22nd council meeting only after the legal and financial experiences were shared. (Business group seeks transparency during election)
– Neal Oury
During August 22, 2017, Loveland City Council meeting business owner Tim Canada raised concerns over law suits in which I have been named and my experience with personal bankruptcy. Regardless of Tim’s motive in bringing these to light, I do recognize that as an individual seeking public office, such matters are up for public scrutiny and I will address them directly.
With regard to the lawsuits mentioned… I’ve spent thirty plus years in the property management and the building and construction business, and sadly, law suits are a reality of these industries. Six of these cases were dismissed due to a lack of grounds; in one action, six suits were filed for back taxes and I was named only as the mortgage holder for properties that I had sold on a land contract. Two suits were decided in my favor. The remaining suits were related to the bankruptcy.
With regard to my filing for personal bankruptcy… I will be honest it was an extremely difficult time for me and my family, and a situation which I am not eager to talk about. The culmination of the economic downturn in 2008-2010, the housing market and remodeling business depleted to nothing. My mortgage on my business property was with 5/3 Bank who called my mortgage due. Unfortunately, the economy did not recover and the lack of business led to a situation where I was not able to meet my financial obligations. However painful the experience, I took responsibility, made reparations, and continue today following through on my commitment to pay that debt. It has been a long and difficult road, but as the saying goes, what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.
To the degree that Tim felt it necessary to bring these events to light for the sake of transparency, as was demanded of Mark Fitzgerald during the recall drive, I will point out some very relevant differences. First, I have never been accused of fraud, as was the case with Fitzgerald; I have never been fired from a job due to issues of integrity. It appears Fitzgerald has been accused of misusing public funds, my financial hardship affected no one but my family. I have never walked out of nor been booed at any meetings. I take pride in my integrity to do what is right.
When I declared my candidacy for Loveland City Council, it was not with any pretense of my being perfect or not having experienced failure in my life. That decision was the result of my lifelong desire to make Loveland a better place, with city leadership that is inclusive, responsive and respectful of its citizens and to have an open dialogue with the community. With my candidacy comes a promise that I will work tirelessly for Loveland and with Loveland.
Respectfully submitted, Neal Oury
Neal Oury was not eager to talk about this until he was forced to. (Transparency?) We all have financial obligations. The difference between Mr. Oury and the majority of our Loveland residents, is they choose to manage their finances appropriately.
Good for him to finally take responsibility when forced to by the courts. We all have difficult roads to travel during our lifetime, the choices made during those travels makes us who we are.
What happens when Mr. Oury’s choices as a council member leaves the Loveland taxpayers/residents to follow through on his commitments?
Again, we urge you to review all information like this before voting for any candidate for Loveland Council.
Ron and Fran Patterson are lifetime residents and business owners
I have known Neal Oury for twenty years as an honest contractor who provided quality work for a fair price. Unfortunately the economy forced a lot of good people out of business. I have never known him to cheat or take advantage of anyone. This quality is rare in business and very rare in politics. Neal is just what the City of Loveland needs at this time. I am glad the voters of Loveland felt as I do.
Randy Campion
Is this about character? If so, Neal Oury filed Ch 13, and has continued to pay, overcoming a serious financial setback. That’s fantastic!
His family has a proven track record of overcoming obstacles. He did not hide any employment or fraud allegations, as our former mayor did. He has responded three times with openness, honesty, and humility about a painful time in his life.
Previous life lessons do not necessarily create bad people, as the implied warning by Ron Patterson suggests. In the case of Neal and Lynn Oury, it’s created warm, compassionate, community-minded survivors whose record of volunteer service in the last ten years right here in Loveland would put the Patterson’s to shame.
Neal Oury is an honest and humble community-minded public servant who has overcome challenges, which is exactly what we need leading our city going forward. He’s proven that he has the life experience and fortitude to lead us out of the mess Mark Fitzgerald and Co. created. I say, bring on Neal Oury. Let’s see what he can do to help get us out of the mess of the last 2 years.
Shameful that you felt need to do this. Everyone has had bad things happen , Neal has been open when Tim Canada decided to make himself feel important by bringing up. I want a person who understands and has been on the terrible side of life and come out stronger. Loveland has had a terrible few years and needs to come out stronger, because of his life experiences trials, tribulations, he will have E-Q, that you lack. I am ashamed that business a family business, you got took this route. Wow, there are not enough words, but you owe them an apology.
No idea why the Pattersons have a vendetta against Mr. Oury and I don’t care. The Ourys are two of the nicest people I’ve ever met. Neal was entirely forthcoming regarding bankruptcy. Fortunately, he and many other Americans overcame the recession and have persevered. I’m looking forward to having Neal on the city council.
By not giving credit to Neal Oury for meeting his obligations shows a political agenda. I filed bankruptcy after a major fire and am not open to talk about it. To hold that against anyone is blantenly mean. I will vote for Neal because of his integrity.
How shameful of you Mr. Patterson. God forbid you ever find yourself in a similar situation.