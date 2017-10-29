Attention Loveland Voters – know your candidates!

by Ron and Fran Patterson,

We urge you to learn the true facts before you choose your Loveland Council Members in the November 7, 2017 election.

As an example, when you go to www.nealouryforloveland.com and review the candidate’s Experience, Mr. Oury’s site is vague about his experience with the Courts and Fortune 500 Companies.

To read all of the facts about Mr. Oury’s experience with the courts, visit the sites below. courtclerk.org clermontclerk.org lovelandmagazine.com

See below Mr, Oury’s response to the August 22nd council meeting only after the legal and financial experiences were shared. (Business group seeks transparency during election)

– Neal Oury

During August 22, 2017, Loveland City Council meeting business owner Tim Canada raised concerns over law suits in which I have been named and my experience with personal bankruptcy. Regardless of Tim’s motive in bringing these to light, I do recognize that as an individual seeking public office, such matters are up for public scrutiny and I will address them directly.

With regard to the lawsuits mentioned… I’ve spent thirty plus years in the property management and the building and construction business, and sadly, law suits are a reality of these industries. Six of these cases were dismissed due to a lack of grounds; in one action, six suits were filed for back taxes and I was named only as the mortgage holder for properties that I had sold on a land contract. Two suits were decided in my favor. The remaining suits were related to the bankruptcy.

With regard to my filing for personal bankruptcy… I will be honest it was an extremely difficult time for me and my family, and a situation which I am not eager to talk about. The culmination of the economic downturn in 2008-2010, the housing market and remodeling business depleted to nothing. My mortgage on my business property was with 5/3 Bank who called my mortgage due. Unfortunately, the economy did not recover and the lack of business led to a situation where I was not able to meet my financial obligations. However painful the experience, I took responsibility, made reparations, and continue today following through on my commitment to pay that debt. It has been a long and difficult road, but as the saying goes, what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.

To the degree that Tim felt it necessary to bring these events to light for the sake of transparency, as was demanded of Mark Fitzgerald during the recall drive, I will point out some very relevant differences. First, I have never been accused of fraud, as was the case with Fitzgerald; I have never been fired from a job due to issues of integrity. It appears Fitzgerald has been accused of misusing public funds, my financial hardship affected no one but my family. I have never walked out of nor been booed at any meetings. I take pride in my integrity to do what is right.

When I declared my candidacy for Loveland City Council, it was not with any pretense of my being perfect or not having experienced failure in my life. That decision was the result of my lifelong desire to make Loveland a better place, with city leadership that is inclusive, responsive and respectful of its citizens and to have an open dialogue with the community. With my candidacy comes a promise that I will work tirelessly for Loveland and with Loveland.

Respectfully submitted, Neal Oury

Neal Oury was not eager to talk about this until he was forced to. (Transparency?) We all have financial obligations. The difference between Mr. Oury and the majority of our Loveland residents, is they choose to manage their finances appropriately.

Good for him to finally take responsibility when forced to by the courts. We all have difficult roads to travel during our lifetime, the choices made during those travels makes us who we are.

What happens when Mr. Oury’s choices as a council member leaves the Loveland taxpayers/residents to follow through on his commitments?

Again, we urge you to review all information like this before voting for any candidate for Loveland Council.

Ron and Fran Patterson are lifetime residents and business owners

