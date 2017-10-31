Directory of Pavers: Volunteers needed to finish Veterans’ Memorial Directory

by Walter D. Golladay,

Earlier this month, this Loveland resident contacted Loveland City Manager Dave Kennedy and offered to produce a Directory of Pavers adobe PDF digital report for our memorial park. With his assistance, I was given a 48 page City of Loveland paper report detailing the inscriptions of the more than 1,400 + Patriotic pavers in the Loveland Veterans’ Memorial park.

This month, I transcribed most, but not all, of the 1,400 plus Patriot’s inscription information into a new 44 page Directory of Pavers report. This report is now ready to be thoroughly reviewed, corrected and verified for inscription accuracy by Memorial Park onsite volunteers, of any age. After the Dire