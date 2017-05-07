Loveland, Ohio – On Tuesday. May 9 at 7 PM during the Loveland City Council meeting, Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), President, Jay Stewart is scheduled to present their “City Hall Repurposing Recommendation” to Council.

Council is expected to set a date for a public hearing on the recommendation.

These LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV videos are the last CIC meeting on May 3 when they discussed how the new City Hall project should be rolled out to the public. (See background information here: [Exclusive Video] CIC’s talks dollars and cents on new City Hall)

Also, here is the revised powerpoint presentation issued by the CIC that was prepared by consultant Ken Geis with facts and figures about what a new City Hall might look like and the costs associated with several variations. New slides were added last week to reflect a proposal by Councilwoman and CIC member, Pam Gross to include a 2-1/2 story building. This proposal is for an indoor/outdoor rooftop area to be used for such gatherings as weddings or events such as held at Receptions on Loveland Madeira Road, according to Gross. She also said that if a bar or restaurant is located on the first floor of the new building, they might want to lease the rooftop as well.

