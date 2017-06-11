Weldon said the Loveland owes the environment because it gives us so much.

Loveland, Ohio – This LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV video is resident, Mike Meldon, speaking at the Loveland Council meeting on May 23 about what makes Loveland so unique. He said it was, “Beautiful and beloved.” He said that without nature, Loveland is not the same Loveland. He raised the issue for two reasons, because the City is losing green space and that he listened to every minute of the Community Improvement Corporation’s meetings about building a new City Hall did not he hear the word, “green” spoken. He did not hear the words “green construction” or “green building”., “And we should pay it back by respecting it.”

When the audience applauded Weldon’s statement, Mayor Mark Fitzgerald gave what he described as, “The one and final warning.” He said he would have the Police Department remove anyone from the room who applauds, and disrespects his request. None of the council members at the meeting objected to the Mayor’s statement.

Take Home Tano is about fresh, wholesome food for the frenzied family Our goal is to meet the needs of busy families